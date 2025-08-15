Pekerman’s Coaching Ambitions Complicate Boca’s GM Pursuit

Boca Juniors is moving forward with its restructuring of the professional football department following the dissolution of the Football Council, which saw the departures of Mauricio Serna and, more recently, Raúl Cascini — who left with strong parting remarks. According to TyC Sports, club president Juan Román Riquelme is seeking a general manager to lead the new phase, and former Argentina coach Néstor Pekerman is one of the top candidates.

Pekerman checks most of the boxes for the role Riquelme envisions, but his appointment faces a significant hurdle: his preference to remain a head coach rather than take on an administrative position. While Boca officials deny any recent formal approach, they acknowledge that a move could still happen in the near future due to the long-standing relationship between the two.

The veteran manager, celebrated for his work with Argentina’s youth teams and his leadership at the 2006 World Cup, has not coached since his stint with Venezuela in 2023. Nevertheless, he remains intent on returning to the touchline, making it unlikely that he would accept the Boca offer. Still, insiders believe a personal call from Riquelme could sway him, given the club’s current sporting crisis.

For now, Boca is not rushing the process, and leadership acknowledges that rebuilding after the Council’s exit will take time. Meanwhile, sporting challenges and growing pressure from fans continue to frame the urgent decisions awaiting the club.