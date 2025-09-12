RU RU ES ES FR FR
Paraguay’s Alexis Duarte Officially Joins Santos, Begins Training With Squad

Transfer news Today, 21:46
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Paraguayan defender Alexis Duarte has been officially unveiled as a new Santos player, according to Versus. The 25-year-old center back signed a four-year contract with the Brazilian club after leaving Spartak Moscow, completing a $4 million transfer.

The deal was finalized before the September FIFA window, but Duarte’s international duty with Paraguay delayed his presentation. On Friday he trained with his new teammates at the club’s facilities and posed with the Santos jersey, joining fellow Paraguayan Gustavo Caballero in the squad.

A product of Cerro Porteño’s academy, Duarte made his professional debut in 2018 and won the 2020 Apertura and 2021 Clausura titles in Paraguay. In January 2023 he moved to Spartak Moscow in a $5 million transfer, featuring regularly in the Russian Premier League until this year.

Duarte’s arrival comes at a key moment for Santos, which has struggled early in the Brasileirao season. His international experience and recognition—highlighted by the Paraguayan FA’s Young Player of the Year award in 2020—are expected to strengthen the defense as the club looks to stabilize its campaign.

Santos FC Santos FC Schedule Santos FC News Santos FC Transfers
