Pape Thiaw : "We took the three points against a Sudanese team that put us in difficulty"

The goal is almost reached.

Following Senegal's victory over South Sudan on October 10, the Senegalese national team coach decided to react. According to Pape Thiaw, The goal was three points, we still have a final at home.

"We took the three points against a Sudanese team that gave us trouble in the first half; we were able to rectify the situation in the second period and win. That's done, we're still in the race because it seems that DR Congo also won. We have another final at home," said Senegal coach Pape Thiaw.

Following this victory, Senegal is level on points with the DRC but remains at the top of Group B. Direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup will be decided on Tuesday in Diamniadio, against Mauritania, in a decisive match.