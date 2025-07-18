Panama’s Clausura 2025 Kicks Off with New Team, Format Changes, and Star Returns

The 2025 Clausura tournament of the Liga Panameña de Fútbol (LPF) begins this Friday with a fresh wave of developments. As reported by EFE, this edition introduces a newly promoted team, revamped conference alignments, high-stakes rewards, and the return of familiar names to the domestic scene.

SD Atlético Nacional, the Panamanian National Police team, returns to the top flight after winning the Apertura 2025 in Liga Prom. Their promotion follows the administrative relegation of Potros del Este and places them in the Western Conference. Consequently, Umecit FC moves to the Eastern Conference to maintain geographic balance.

Two notable players are back in the LPF spotlight: defender Eric Davis joins reigning champions Plaza Amador after a stint with Vila Nova in Brazil, while veteran Brazilian striker Dwann Oliveira signs with Árabe Unido, adding experience to the Colón-based club.

The league will once again award $100,000 to the tournament champion—the largest prize in Panamanian sports. The final is scheduled for December 13 at the Rommel Fernández Stadium, one of nine venues hosting matches this season.

Key matchups are already on the calendar: Plaza Amador vs. Tauro FC on July 26 and October 17, while the Western derbies between CAI and San Francisco FC will take place on August 1 and November 7. The All-Star Game is set for August 23, adding another highlight to a promising tournament.