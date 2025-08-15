NYCFC Sign Brazilian Center Back Raul Gustavo from Ferencváros

New York City FC have signed Brazilian center back Raul Gustavo from reigning Hungarian champions Ferencváros, the club announced Friday. The 26-year-old is under contract through 2027, with club options for 2028 and 2029.

Gustavo played 24 matches and scored twice in Hungary, helping Ferencváros secure their record 36th league title last season. Before moving to Europe in 2024, he made 71 appearances in Brazil with Corinthians and EC Bahia. Importantly, he reunites with NYCFC head coach Pascal Jansen, under whom he played during his time in Hungary.

“Raul is a left-footed center back who brings physical presence, composure on the ball, and valuable European experience,” sporting director David Lee said. “His previous ties to City Football Group and experience with Pascal will help him adapt quickly in New York.”

Gustavo is NYCFC’s second addition of the summer transfer window, joining Designated Player Nicolás Fernández Mercau from LaLiga side Elche. “I’m excited to join New York City FC,” Gustavo said. “This is a fantastic opportunity, and I’m motivated to contribute to the team’s success.”

Currently eighth in the Eastern Conference with 38 points, NYCFC are pushing for their ninth Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth in 11 seasons.