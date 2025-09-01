Núñez Jokes About Bielsa’s Reaction as He Joins From Saudi Arabia

According to FútbolUy, Darwin Núñez landed in Montevideo on Sunday to join Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay squad ahead of the last World Cup qualifier against Chile. The striker, who will serve his final suspension against Peru, arrives amid debate after leaving the Premier League for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to reporters at Carrasco Airport, Núñez downplayed the controversy around his move. “I’m very happy with this new experience in a league that is growing. I needed playing time. We’re close to a World Cup and I wanted minutes, something I wasn’t going to get at Liverpool,” he explained, noting it was a tough decision he discussed with his inner circle.

Asked about Bielsa’s opinion, he laughed: “I haven’t spoken to him. I’ll see him today. I don’t know what he’s going to say: maybe he’ll scold me or something. I hope he says something good and positive.” He added that he prefers to stay away from conferences and social media, saying it often harms players.

On his lack of goals, Núñez said he remains patient. “Things will come in their moment. I know I’m not on a scoring run, but I’ll keep working. It’s about patience. I want to give my best at the World Cup.”

He also recalled a conversation with Luis Suárez before inheriting Uruguay’s number nine shirt. “I told him: ‘I’ll take the nine, but it’s a big responsibility for me. You’re history in Uruguay and I have to follow in your footsteps’.”

Núñez now rejoins the national team after serving a five-match suspension from the incidents against Colombia in Copa América. “Last time I couldn’t come and it was tough to watch it on TV; I wanted to be there,” he admitted.