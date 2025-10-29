ES ES FR FR
Football news Nii Odartey Lamptey Steps Down as Eleven Wonders Head Coach After Poor Start to 2025/2026 Ghana Premier League

Nii Odartey Lamptey Steps Down as Eleven Wonders Head Coach After Poor Start to 2025/2026 Ghana Premier League

Football news Today, 16:48
Oyebade Oluwafemi
Nii Odartey Lamptey has resigned from his position as head coach of Eleven Wonders following a difficult start to the 2025/2026 Ghana Premier League season.

The former Ghana international, who took charge at the beginning of the campaign, oversaw a run of seven matches without a win, with the club collecting just two points from two draws and suffering five defeats.

Eleven Wonders have yet to officially confirm Lamptey’s departure or reveal plans for a new head coach ahead of their upcoming match against second-placed Aduana FC at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex. The team will be hoping to stabilize their season and turn their fortunes around in the league’s early stages.

