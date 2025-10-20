Nigerian Star Esther Okoronkwo Shines: A Top Contender for CAF Women's Player of the Year

Super Falcons forward's stats and trophies put her ahead of rivals like Chawinga and Banda.

Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo has earned her first nomination for the CAF Women's Player of the Year award, a nod to her spectacular 2025 season with both club and country. She is up against teammates like Rasheedat Ajibade, as well as Malawi's Tabitha Chawinga and Zambia's Barbra Banda, among others.

Okoronkwo's rise has been "nothing short of phenomenal" – her stats suggest she might just win the prestigious award.

At the club level, Okoronkwo was the driving force for AFC Toronto, leading the team to the Northern Super League Shield in the league's debut season. She concluded the campaign with 8 goals and a league-high 7 assists – this made her one of the most effective forwards in the competition. Her ability to both score and create made her the "standout performer" in the NSL.

On the international stage, the 26-year-old was equally vital in the Super Falcons' victorious run at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). Okoronkwo netted two goals and gave six assists as Nigeria secured their tenth continental title.

While her closest competitors, Temwa Chawinga (15 goals, 3 assists for Kansas City Current, NWSL Shield winner) and Barbra Banda (8 goals, 2 assists for Orlando Pride), also had brilliant campaigns, Okoronkwo's overall impact is stronger.

Across 2025, Okoronkwo has “directly contributed to over 20 goals and lifted two major trophies—the WAFCON title and the NSL Shield, which are achievements that few on the continent can rival this year.”

The story concludes that if CAF's decision is based on impact, statistics, and silverware, “Esther Okoronkwo has a strong case to be crowned Africa’s best female footballer in 2025—ahead of Chawinga and Banda.”