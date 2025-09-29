Nicolás Córdova Opens Up on Family Support After Chile’s U-20 World Cup Debut

Chile’s debut at the U-20 World Cup brought not only a dramatic victory but also a strikingly personal reflection from head coach Nicolás Córdova. Speaking to As after his team’s 2-1 win over New Zealand at Estadio Nacional, the manager highlighted the role of family in navigating the challenges of his profession.

Córdova lived the match on the edge: frustration at the equalizer, relief after Ian Garguez’s stoppage-time goal, and tears when the final whistle blew. In the stands, his mother María Soledad and partner Cristina Ballesteros shared the tension. Ballesteros, from Spain, broke down in tears as emotions spilled over.

“The family is the foundation for all of us,” Córdova said when asked by As. “This is a very tough and very lonely profession, so you cling to them, and it’s very important to feel their support.”

He added that his loved ones suffer through the lows of his career just as much as they share in the highs. “I’m happy they were here to support me, because in the end these are satisfactions for them as well. When things don’t go well, they suffer a lot because of everything that comes with being a coach. It’s not a complaint, it’s just reality.”

On the pitch, Córdova acknowledged the need for improvement but praised his players for overcoming debut nerves. “It was a beautiful ending, with a great crowd. Even if you prepare the players, the first match in a tournament like this is always difficult,” he said.

The night in Santiago was defined not only by the result but also by a coach’s candid admission about the solitude of his profession and the vital support of family.