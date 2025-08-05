Neymar shares new personal photo during dinner with his fiancée

Santos star Neymar has shown how he spends his time with his beloved after a crucial victory over Juventude in the Brazilian championship. The footballer shared a photo with his girlfriend on his Instagram page.

Neymar posted a picture of himself sitting at a café table with Bruna Biancardi, embracing her, seemingly out for dinner together. He also added two red heart emojis to the snap.

It's worth noting that Neymar has been in a relationship with Bruna for several years. Together, they are raising two daughters, the youngest of whom was born just a month ago. Their eldest daughter, Mavi, will soon turn two.

Additionally, Neymar has two more children from two other women — a 14-year-old son, Davi Lucca, and a 1-year-old daughter, Helena.

Let's also recall that last night, the Brazilian delivered a stellar performance in another round of the Brazilian Serie A. Ney scored twice, helping his team secure a vital 3-1 win over Juventude.