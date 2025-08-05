Neymar reacts to Santos' victory over Juventude and his brace

Santos captain Neymar put on a stellar display for his side in the latest round of the Brazilian championship. The football star shared his thoughts about the match on his Instagram page.

Ney posted several photos from the game and captioned them with the succinct phrase, “Great evening 💙🤍🖤 Santos is always Santos.” The player expressed immense satisfaction with both his own performance and the team’s result.

It’s worth noting that the match was played against Juventude and ended in a convincing 3-1 victory for Santos. Neymar was the driving force behind this result, scoring twice—one of those goals coming from the penalty spot.

Additionally, in the current season, the Brazilian has featured in 17 matches across all competitions for Santos, netting 6 goals and providing 3 assists. He missed several games due to injuries but has only recently returned to full fitness.

Thanks to this win, Santos managed to climb out of the relegation zone and now sits in 15th place with 18 points from 17 matches played.