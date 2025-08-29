Newell’s Aims for Recovery as Barracas Seeks Top Spot in Clausura Battle

The seventh round of the 2025 Torneo Clausura in Argentina’s Liga Profesional begins this Friday with key fixtures. According to Infobae, Newell’s Old Boys will host Barracas Central at Estadio Marcelo Bielsa at 7 p.m. local time, with live broadcast on TNT Sports. Hernán Mastrángelo will referee the match, assisted by Pablo Dóvalo in the VAR booth.

Newell’s enters under pressure after a painful loss in the Rosario clásico against Central, decided by a goal from Ángel Di María. Managed by Cristian Fabbiani, the team has struggled to build momentum. Since its opening victory, Newell’s has failed to secure another win, recording defeats to Banfield, a series of draws against Aldosivi, Central Córdoba, and Defensa y Justicia, and last week’s derby setback.

Barracas Central arrives in Rosario with a chance to reach the top of Group A. Under Rubén Darío Insua, the side has shown consistency, sitting second in the standings and pushing for Copa Sudamericana qualification. A draw with Defensa y Justicia in the previous round kept Barracas in contention, but a win on the road would strengthen its campaign.

For Barracas, this match represents more than three points: it is an opportunity to confirm its strong form and send a clear signal of its ambitions in the Clausura. For Newell’s, meanwhile, it is a crucial test to break a frustrating streak and regain confidence before its supporters.