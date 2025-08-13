Newell’s Aim to Match Best Copa Argentina Run Against Atlético Tucumán

Newell’s face Atlético Tucumán on Wednesday at the Estadio Padre Martearena in Salta in the Copa Argentina round of 16, La Capital reported. The matchup mirrors their 2018 meeting at the same stage and against the same opponent, when Newell’s advanced on penalties to reach the quarterfinals — their best-ever run in the competition.

Cristian Fabbiani’s side reached this phase after a penalty shootout win over Kimberley in the round of 64 and a 2-0 victory against Defensa y Justicia in the round of 32, with goals from Luciano Herrera and Gonzalo Maroni. In domestic play, the coach has chosen to rest key players to prioritize the cup and the upcoming derby against Rosario Central.

Atlético Tucumán, who lost that 2018 tie 5-3 on penalties, will once again have two players from that match in their squad: Luis Díaz and Guillermo Acosta. In that previous encounter, goalkeeper Alan Aguerre, making his Newell’s debut, was the hero with a crucial save.

The winner will advance to the quarterfinals, keeping alive hopes of lifting the trophy and securing a place in the 2026 Copa Libertadores.