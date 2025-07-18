RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Necaxa Hosts Querétaro in Home Debut as Gallos Introduce New Ownership

Necaxa Hosts Querétaro in Home Debut as Gallos Introduce New Ownership

Football news Yesterday, 21:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Necaxa Hosts Querétaro in Home Debut as Gallos Introduce New Ownership Necaxa Hosts Querétaro in Home Debut as Gallos Introduce New Ownership

Necaxa will make their home debut in the Apertura 2025 on Friday when they face Querétaro at Estadio Victoria, aiming for their first win of the Liga MX season. As reported by Espacio Deportivo, kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. local time, with Martín Molina officiating the match.

The Rayos showed promise in their opener against reigning champions Toluca but failed to secure a result. Manager Fernando Gago now faces pressure to deliver a convincing victory at home to build early momentum in front of the Aguascalientes crowd.

Querétaro, meanwhile, steps onto the pitch under new ownership. The club was recently acquired by Innovatio Capital, officially ending its ties with Grupo Caliente. This will be the first live look at the team for its new backers, who watched their side fall to Tijuana in a disappointing performance marked by limited attacking threat.

With both teams winless and scoreless after one round, this match offers a crucial opportunity to earn points and set the tone for what each club hopes will be a transformative season.

Related teams and leagues
Necaxa Necaxa Schedule Necaxa News Necaxa Transfers
Queretaro FC Queretaro FC Schedule Queretaro FC News Queretaro FC Transfers
Popular news
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites? Football news 02 july 2025, 07:44 The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites?
More news
Upcoming matches
All
San Lorenzo - : - Gimnasia LP Today, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Lorenzo
-
Gimnasia LP
-
13:30
Lanus - : - Rosario Central Today, 15:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Lanus
-
Rosario Central
-
15:30
Godoy Cruz - : - Sarmiento Today, 17:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Godoy Cruz
-
Sarmiento
-
17:45
Club Atletico Platense - : - Velez Sarsfield Today, 17:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Velez Sarsfield
-
17:45
New England Revolution - : - Orlando City Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - Inter Miami CF Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
Inter Miami CF
-
19:30
CF Montreal - : - Chicago Fire FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
CF Montreal
-
Chicago Fire FC
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - DC United Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
DC United
-
19:30
Atlanta United - : - Charlotte FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Atlanta United
-
Charlotte FC
-
19:30
Instituto - : - River Plate Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Instituto
-
River Plate
-
20:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:30 Forge Eyes CPL Record in Friday Night Showdown Against Pacific FC Football news Today, 00:25 Sacramento Republic FC Signs Jamaican Striker Khori Bennett to Boost Playoff Push Football news Yesterday, 23:25 Under Pressure, São Paulo and Corinthians Face Off in Crucial Morumbi Derby Football news Yesterday, 22:55 Honduras Liga Nacional Postpones Apertura 2025 Kickoff Due to Platense's Reinstatement Football news Yesterday, 22:40 Gallardo Has Just One Doubt in River Lineup to Face Instituto Football news Yesterday, 22:10 Panama’s Clausura 2025 Kicks Off with New Team, Format Changes, and Star Returns Football news Yesterday, 21:30 América de Cali Keep Striker Search Alive Amid Foreign Player Dilemma Football news Yesterday, 21:05 Necaxa Hosts Querétaro in Home Debut as Gallos Introduce New Ownership Football news Yesterday, 20:15 Davide Ancelotti’s Call Seals Danilo’s Move to Botafogo Football news Yesterday, 20:00 Atlas Will Stay in Guadalajara, Says Club President Amid Sale Process
Sport Predictions
Football Today Breda vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 19, 2025 Football Today Manchester United vs Leeds United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Football Today Blackburn vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Football Today Celtic vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Football Today Austria Lustenau vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 19 July 2025 Football Today Hansa Rostock vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and betting tips – July 19, 2025 Football Today Nantes vs Guingamp prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Football Today Lorient vs Osasuna. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 July 2025 Football Today Genk vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 19, 2025 Football Today Valencia vs Castellón: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores