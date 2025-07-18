Necaxa Hosts Querétaro in Home Debut as Gallos Introduce New Ownership

Necaxa will make their home debut in the Apertura 2025 on Friday when they face Querétaro at Estadio Victoria, aiming for their first win of the Liga MX season. As reported by Espacio Deportivo, kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. local time, with Martín Molina officiating the match.

The Rayos showed promise in their opener against reigning champions Toluca but failed to secure a result. Manager Fernando Gago now faces pressure to deliver a convincing victory at home to build early momentum in front of the Aguascalientes crowd.

Querétaro, meanwhile, steps onto the pitch under new ownership. The club was recently acquired by Innovatio Capital, officially ending its ties with Grupo Caliente. This will be the first live look at the team for its new backers, who watched their side fall to Tijuana in a disappointing performance marked by limited attacking threat.

With both teams winless and scoreless after one round, this match offers a crucial opportunity to earn points and set the tone for what each club hopes will be a transformative season.