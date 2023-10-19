Nadal has revealed when he plans to make comeback to the tennis. Rafa underwent surgery on his leg

The 37-year-old legendary Spanish tennis player, Rafael Nadal, has shared his plans for a return to the court:

"I can train a bit more, which is progress for me. The pain has decreased, but there's still discomfort.

I'm training more now than I was a month ago, practicing day by day. We will see if I can increase the intensity to gradually make a comeback.

My initial idea would be to return to Australia, but I can't say for sure.

I'm on the right path, but I'm in uncharted territory because it's an injury I haven't had before. Nevertheless, I'm still excited.

I tried to make it back for the clay season, but it didn't happen," said Nadal.

To recall, earlier this summer, the 22-time Grand Slam tournament winner underwent surgery on the left leg's iliopsoas muscle. Initially, it was reported that the Spaniard would need five months to recover.