RU RU NG NG
Main News Tennis news Nadal has revealed when he plans to make comeback to the tennis. Rafa underwent surgery on his leg

Nadal has revealed when he plans to make comeback to the tennis. Rafa underwent surgery on his leg

Tennis news Yesterday, 22:41
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Nadal has revealed when he plans to make comeback to the tennis. Rafa underwent surgery on his leg PHOTO: Oscar J. Barroso

The 37-year-old legendary Spanish tennis player, Rafael Nadal, has shared his plans for a return to the court:

"I can train a bit more, which is progress for me. The pain has decreased, but there's still discomfort.

I'm training more now than I was a month ago, practicing day by day. We will see if I can increase the intensity to gradually make a comeback.

My initial idea would be to return to Australia, but I can't say for sure.

I'm on the right path, but I'm in uncharted territory because it's an injury I haven't had before. Nevertheless, I'm still excited.

I tried to make it back for the clay season, but it didn't happen," said Nadal.

To recall, earlier this summer, the 22-time Grand Slam tournament winner underwent surgery on the left leg's iliopsoas muscle. Initially, it was reported that the Spaniard would need five months to recover.

Popular news
Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star
Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview Hockey news Yesterday, 17:30 Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview
FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury Football news Yesterday, 16:38 FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury
Napoli's striker is disinclined to renew his contract with the club Football news Yesterday, 15:48 Napoli's striker is disinclined to renew his contract with the club
Chelsea has extended the contract of their full-back Football news Yesterday, 14:52 Chelsea has extended the contract of their full-back
It is known what will become of Fagioli's remuneration at Juventus Football news Yesterday, 14:23 It is known what will become of Fagioli's remuneration at Juventus
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star Football news Today, 00:18 Friends, gambling addicts. Fagioli stated that Tonali made him place bets Football news Today, 00:08 Will he play alongside Messi once again? Inter Miami is interested in Sergi Roberto Football news Yesterday, 23:41 A gay footballer plays for Inter. Insider Corona made a new loud statement Football news Yesterday, 23:34 The Premier League wants to introduce a salary cap Football news Yesterday, 23:30 It became known whether Messi will play in the last match of the season Tennis news Yesterday, 22:41 Nadal has revealed when he plans to make comeback to the tennis. Rafa underwent surgery on his leg Football news Yesterday, 18:27 Greatness prevails over money. It is well-known why Bellingham chose Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 18:05 Three Manchester United footballers have successfully recuperated from their injuries Football news Yesterday, 17:42 Mourinho's arrival in Saudi Arabia came prematurely. Real has contemplated the return of Special One
Sport Predictions
Football Today Adelaide vs Central Coast prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Al-Taawun vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Derry City vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Rotherham vs Ipswich Town prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Leganes prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Le Havre vs Lens prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023