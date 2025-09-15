Müller Scores Hat-Trick on His Birthday as Whitecaps Thrash Union

Thomas Müller enjoyed a dream night in Canada, netting his first hat-trick for Vancouver Whitecaps in a resounding 7-0 victory over Philadelphia Union at BC Place Stadium. The German icon marked his 37th birthday with three goals and a decisive role in his team’s biggest-ever MLS win.

The match opened with early strikes from Mathías Laborda and Emmanuel Sabbi before Müller calmly converted from the spot on the half-hour mark. He doubled his tally with another penalty just before halftime, sending the home fans into raptures. In the second half, he turned provider, setting up Sabbi for his brace.

Rayan Elloumi added the sixth, and with two minutes left Müller completed his hat-trick with a powerful header from a Giuseppe Bovalina cross. It was his first MLS goal from open play, sealing a night to remember for the club and its new number 13.

The emphatic win guaranteed the Whitecaps a playoff berth, as they climbed to 52 points and third place in the Western Conference. For Müller, it was a double celebration: a birthday and a milestone performance. Next up, Jesper Sørensen’s side will face Forge FC in the Canadian Championship semifinal second leg on September 16.