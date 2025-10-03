Morocco-Mexico U20 World Cup: Atlas Lions ready for Saturday's match

Le samedi 4 octobre le Maroc affrontera le Mexique.

The third and final day of the U20 World Cup promises to be a thrilling match. Final adjustments are underway ahead of the match against Mexico. The Atlas Lions, meanwhile, completed their final training session before the match against Mexico on Saturday, October 4.

Cette rencontre s’annonce sans pression aucune pour les protégés de Mohamed Ouahbi. Cette confiance en soi peut s’expliquer par leur performance et meilleurs résultats obtenus de leurs derniers matchs. Précisément contre l’Espagne (2-0) et le Brésil (2-1).

A victory in the match against Mexico on Saturday will allow the cubs to propel themselves into this world competition.