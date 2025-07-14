Monterrey Coach Issues Wake-Up Call After 3–0 Loss to Pachuca: “They Had More Ambition”

Monterrey's Apertura 2025 debut ended in disappointment as they suffered a 3–0 defeat to Pachuca. After a strong showing at the Club World Cup, Rayados were expected to carry momentum into Liga MX—but coach Domènec Torrent made it clear: they were outplayed.

“We’re not making excuses about the Club World Cup or fatigue. Pachuca were far superior,” said Torrent after the match. He acknowledged a lack of intensity from his squad: “The first half was more balanced, but they played better, showed more ambition, and punished us with two goals in ten minutes.”

Despite missing key players like Sergio Canales, Lucas Ocampos, Nelson Deossa, and Jordi Cortizo, Torrent didn’t hide behind the absences. “If this had to happen, better in the first matchday. We need to learn from our mistakes,” he stated. He also admitted to feeling responsible: “I get the sense I let the team down. They follow me, and we could’ve done better.”

On the transfer front, Torrent addressed the club’s foreign player limit: “It’s not easy to move players out—Rayados have nine foreigners under contract, some long-term. This isn’t just about swapping cards.”

His message to the squad was blunt: the Club World Cup is over. The Liga MX is what matters now. And if Rayados want to contend, they’ll need to show more fight, starting immediately.