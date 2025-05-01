MLS Coaches Under Pressure: Vanney, Deila, and Lesesne in the Spotlight After Slow Starts

According to a recent analysis by Goal.com, ten weeks into the 2025 MLS season, several coaches are already feeling the heat. With CF Montréal parting ways with Laurent Courtois and Peter Vermes stepping down at Sporting Kansas City, the early managerial shakeups could be just the beginning. As the league’s top clubs stumble out of the gate, pressure is building on others who may soon follow.

At D.C. United, Troy Lesesne’s side has won just twice and sits 13th in the Eastern Conference. The team has conceded 22 goals in 10 games—tied with Chicago Fire for the most in MLS—highlighting serious defensive struggles. With no clear solutions in sight, questions loom over how long the club will stick with Lesesne.

Reigning champions LA Galaxy have endured a stunning decline. Greg Vanney, fresh off lifting the 2024 MLS Cup, is overseeing a winless campaign with seven losses so far. While recent success might typically buy time, the nature of the Galaxy’s collapse is raising doubts. Will the front office hold its nerve or seek a new direction?

In Atlanta, Ronny Deila was brought in to revive the Five Stripes with his championship credentials. But with only two wins in 10 games, the big-spending club is among the league’s biggest disappointments. Fans expected immediate results, and patience is already wearing thin. Is it just a slow start, or a sign of deeper issues?

With one-fourth of the season already gone, pressure is mounting across the league. If performances don’t improve, more coaching changes are likely on the horizon.