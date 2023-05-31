Milan is close to completing the transfer of a midfielder from the Japanese national team
Football news Today, 15:17
Photo: Instagram Daichi Kamada / Unknown
AC Milan is close to signing midfielder Daichi Kamada from Eintracht Frankfurt and the Japanese national team, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.
According to the source, the Italian club has almost agreed on a four-year contract with the player, worth three million euros per year. It is expected that in the next two years, the parties will finalize the remaining details of the contract. Kamada will join Milan on a free transfer as his contract with the German club expires on June 30th.
In the current season, the 26-year-old Kamada has played 46 matches for Eintracht Frankfurt in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists.
