Milan intends to construct the most expansive environmentally sustainable stadium

AC Milan continues the process of creating a new, contemporary stadium. The club has presented the project for the largest environmentally sustainable stadium to the Milan City Council, as reported on the club's website.

The club has made a proposal to the Milan City Council regarding the urban development of the San Francesco district. In their proposal, AC Milan introduced the concept of a new stadium capable of accommodating 70,000 spectators. The primary objective of the project is to construct Italy's most ecologically friendly stadium, achieved through the utilization of renewable energy sources and the implementation of a water recycling system.

This will set a benchmark for accessibility, ensuring that fans with limited mobility can safely enjoy matches from all areas of the venue. To provide fans with comfortable and exhilarating experiences, the design will incorporate spacious seating, close proximity of the stands to the pitch, as well as a wide array of food and beverage options.

Additionally, the new stadium will house the AC Milan club museum, a new headquarters, a hotel, and an entertainment center.