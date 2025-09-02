Mexico National Team Hit by Robbery in Oakland

Mexico’s preparations for upcoming friendlies in the United States took an unexpected turn, according to TUDN. Reporter Gibrán Araige disclosed that thieves broke into a team vehicle in Oakland and stole a trunk containing training equipment. The incident occurred on Monday night, September 1, and also affected members of the press traveling with the squad.

Per Araige’s account, the robbers opened a van used by the national team and removed an entire trunk with gear intended for practice sessions. While the exact contents were not specified, the items were described as vital for Javier Aguirre’s side in their daily work. In a separate incident, journalists from Claro Sports had their car window smashed, though nothing of value was taken.

The episode has raised concerns within the Mexican delegation, especially since Oakland’s downtown area, where the team is staying, has long been considered a hotspot for crime. Local residents often warn visitors to be cautious, and the team’s recent experience has reinforced those warnings.

Mexico will face Japan on Saturday, September 6, followed by South Korea on Tuesday, September 9. The theft is expected to complicate training logistics, with some equipment needing urgent replacement. Despite the setback, Aguirre and his staff plan to move forward with preparations as scheduled, aiming to keep the squad on track for the upcoming matches.