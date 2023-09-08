Messi obeyed another scoring record. VIDEO

On the night of September 8, at the Monumental Antonio Vespuccio Liberty stadium in Buenos Aires, a meeting of the first round of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup in South America took place, in which the Argentina team hosted rivals from Ecuador.

Lionel Messi scored a goal from a free kick in the 78th minute to give victory to the Argentina national team. Thanks to this ball, the Argentine repeated two records at once.

Argentina's official website reported that the goal was the 29th goal scored in qualifying matches in North America. This achievement previously belonged to Messi's friend and former teammate Luis Suarez. Leo scored the most goals against Ecuador - six, he scored five goals against Uruguay and Venezuela.

In addition, The Athletic reports, the goal scored in the 78th minute in the match against Ecuador was Messi's 65th goal from a free kick. According to this indicator, he equaled with David Beckham. Leo is 12 goals short of the record holder, former Brazilian national team player Juninho Pernabucano. He has 77 goals from free kicks.