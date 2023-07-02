Messi not the first: the ranking of the top 10 players in the world last season

The latest issue of Marca magazine has published an updated rating of the best players in the world according to the results of last season.

The list is topped by Manchester City forward Erling Holland, followed by Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi and Vinicius of Real Madrid.

Top 10 players for the 2022/23 season:

1. erling Holand (Manchester City).

2. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, formerly PSG)

3. Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid).

4. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

5. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

6. Rhodri (Manchester City)

7. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico)

8. Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

9. Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona, formerly Manchester City)

10. Hwicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)