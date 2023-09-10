Messi may not play in the next match for Argentina

Lionel Messi may miss the World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia, Goal reports.

The 36-year-old football player will travel to Bolivia, but it is not a fact whether he will be able to play. The final decision will be made closer to the match. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni revealed that at the end of the previous match against Ecuador, where Messi scored the winning goal, the national team captain asked to be substituted in the 89th minute.

After the examination, the coach of Argentina said that Messi will go with the team to Bolivia. Today he trained differently, but the game is still two days away, so the coaching staff will make a final decision closer to the game. The lineup will be similar to the one that played against Ecuador.

Despite the fact that Messi is at the final stage of his career, he still shows an excellent level. He scored 11 goals for his new team Inter Miami and won the title with them. In addition, in the match against Ecuador, Lionel repeated another record. The goal was the 29th goal in qualifying matches in North America. This achievement was previously held by Messi's friend and former teammate Luis Suarez. Also, the ball scored in the 78th minute in the match against Ecuador was Messi's 65th goal from a free kick.