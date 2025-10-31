Maduka Okoye Opens Up After Two-Month Betting Ban

Super Eagles goalkeeper reflects on suspension, return, and determination to improve

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has spoken out about the emotional toll of his two-month suspension from football for his involvement in betting. The ban caused him to miss the first eight games of his club season, including Nigeria's last four World Cup qualifiers.

Now back in the starting lineup, Okoye reflected on his return and the support he received.

I was out of the game for a while, and it's always hard when you don't have football," he explained. “...the goalkeeping coaches and the other lads have always helped me... I feel good and I'm happy. I want to keep growing and learn something new every day.

Since his restoration to action, the 26-year-old has played three games for Udinese, winning only one and conceding six goals without securing a clean sheet. His recent form, including a 3-1 loss to Juventus, will be closely watched by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle as the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Gabon approaches.