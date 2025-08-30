Madagascar’s fairytale ended in the final as Morocco won the African Nations Championship for the third time in history
The final match of the tournament took place in Nairobi
On Saturday, August 30, the eighth edition of the African Nations Championship came to a close. The final in Nairobi saw Morocco and Madagascar go head-to-head.
Morocco entered the match as favorites, but just nine minutes in, they were forced to pick the ball out of their own net. Thanks to the efforts of Mehri and Lamlioui, the Moroccans not only equalized before halftime but also took the lead.
Madagascar fought hard to stay in the game, restoring parity in the 68th minute, but Lamlioui, who bagged a brace, secured victory for Morocco.
Notably, this marks the third time in history that Morocco have claimed the African Nations Championship, having previously triumphed in 2018 and 2020.