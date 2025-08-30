RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Madagascar’s fairytale ended in the final as Morocco won the African Nations Championship for the third time in history

Madagascar’s fairytale ended in the final as Morocco won the African Nations Championship for the third time in history

The final match of the tournament took place in Nairobi
Football news Today, 13:00
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Madagascar’s fairytale ended in the final as Morocco won the African Nations Championship for the third time in history Photo: x.com/bedjosessien

On Saturday, August 30, the eighth edition of the African Nations Championship came to a close. The final in Nairobi saw Morocco and Madagascar go head-to-head.

Morocco entered the match as favorites, but just nine minutes in, they were forced to pick the ball out of their own net. Thanks to the efforts of Mehri and Lamlioui, the Moroccans not only equalized before halftime but also took the lead.

Madagascar fought hard to stay in the game, restoring parity in the 68th minute, but Lamlioui, who bagged a brace, secured victory for Morocco.

Notably, this marks the third time in history that Morocco have claimed the African Nations Championship, having previously triumphed in 2018 and 2020.

Related teams and leagues
Madagascar Madagascar Schedule Madagascar News
Morocco Morocco Schedule Morocco News
African Nations Championship African Nations Championship Table African Nations Championship Fixtures African Nations Championship Predictions
Related Team News
Morocco announce squad for matches against Zambia and Niger Football news 28 aug 2025, 06:36 Morocco announce squad for matches against Zambia and Niger
Finalists confirmed for the African Nations Championship Football news 26 aug 2025, 16:24 Finalists confirmed for the African Nations Championship
Related Tournament News
African Nations Championship: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 13:05 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results
Tanzania vs Morocco: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 22, 2025 Football news 20 aug 2025, 14:22 Tanzania vs Morocco: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 22, 2025
Kenya vs Madagascar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 22, 2025 Football news 20 aug 2025, 12:55 Kenya vs Madagascar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 22, 2025
All playoff participants confirmed at the African Nations Championship. Will South Africa be there? Football news 19 aug 2025, 15:08 All playoff participants confirmed at the African Nations Championship. Will South Africa be there?
Incredible drama! Bafana Bafana lose victory against Guinea in the dying seconds Football news 18 aug 2025, 15:21 Incredible drama! Bafana Bafana lose victory against Guinea in the dying seconds
Fighting spirit! Bafana Bafana starting XI for the clash against Uganda Football news 18 aug 2025, 12:56 Fighting spirit! Bafana Bafana starting XI for the clash against Uganda
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores