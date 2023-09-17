Lunin will leave Real Madrid as a free agent

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 04:30
Ukrainian goalkeeper of Real Madrid Andrey Lunin intends to leave the Spanish giants upon expiration of his contract. Sport.es reports this.

According to the source, Lunin does not want to renew his contract with the Spanish vice-champion. His current agreement with the club expires in the summer of 2024. Due to constant problems with the lack of playing practice, the goalkeeper intends to continue his career elsewhere.

Lunin moved to Real Madrid in 2018 from Zorya Lugansk. Then there were loan links to Leganes, Valladolid and Real Oviedo. Only since the 2020/21 season has Andrei established himself in the main team of the Madrid team, but has still not managed to become the main goalkeeper.

Over the past few years, Lunin has been losing competition to Thibaut Courtois, but during the pre-season training camp the Belgian goalkeeper suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury, due to which he will miss almost the entire current season. And although Carlo Ancelotti expressed confidence in the Ukrainian before the start of the championship, Real was urgently forced to look for a new goalkeeper.

Thus, Kepa Arrizabalaga appeared in the camp of the Madrid club. Real Madrid loaned the Spaniard from Chelsea until the end of the season. Kepa immediately took his place in goal, and Lunin is forced to continue to be content with the role of his backup. Therefore, rumors about a possible change of club are increasingly appearing.

This season, Andrei Lunin defended the Real Madrid goal in two matches, in one of them he managed to keep a clean sheet. In total, the Ukrainian played only 21 matches in the Madrid jersey.

Let us add that Real will play their next match tonight against Sociedad. In case of victory, the royal club will remain on the first step of La Liga.

