Luis Fernando Tena Considers Matt Evans for Guatemala’s Senior Team Amid Stellar Form

Matt Evans continues to make headlines as one of the standout performers for LAFC 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, and his form has not gone unnoticed in Guatemala. The American-born striker, who holds Guatemalan nationality, has scored six goals in seven matches so far in 2025, according to Transfermarkt. His performance has sparked widespread calls from fans and media alike for his inclusion in Guatemala’s senior national team for upcoming World Cup Qualifiers and the Gold Cup.

According to Fútbol Centroamerica, head coach Luis Fernando Tena has already taken note. Evans is officially on the federation’s radar, and while his spot in the squad isn’t confirmed, he is part of the ongoing evaluation process. “He’s in the national team’s plan, but his call-up is not yet set in stone,” Marín revealed. The coaching staff is expected to discuss his potential inclusion in their next internal meeting.

This development marks a significant step forward for Evans, who has represented Guatemala at the youth level. He played 11 matches and scored seven goals with the U-20 team and also featured for the U-18 and U-17 squads.

Evans’ rise comes at a crucial time for the national side. With Guatemala preparing for the Gold Cup and World Cup qualifiers, the potential addition of a dynamic and in-form striker could bolster Tena’s attacking options. While the final decision is still pending, the door is now clearly open for Evans to make his senior international debut.