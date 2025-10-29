Lookman Sets Salary Terms as Galatasaray Renew Transfer Interest

The Nigerian winger reconsiders a move to Turkey after talks with Victor Osimhen.

Ademola Lookman has presented his salary demands to Turkish giant Galatasaray, reportedly asking for double his current wage. The 27-year-old Atalanta forward, who failed to secure a move away this summer, is believed to maintain his desire to leave Italy.

Galatasaray, led by manager Okan Buruk, has re-established contact with Lookman's representatives after an unsuccessful attempt to sign him previously. Pulse Sports reports that Lookman discussed the potential transfer with Super Eagles teammate Victor Osimhen before informing the club of his demands.

The Turkish side is now formulating a formal offer to test Atalanta's resolve for the Nigerian international, who remains a top target for Buruk.