Lookman Ends Goal Drought as Atalanta Hold AC Milan in Bergamo

Super Eagles forward bags first goal in five months to seal valuable draw

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman ended a five-month scoring drought, netting a spectacular goal to secure a 1-1 draw for Atalanta against AC Milan at the Gewiss Stadium.

The match, expected to be tightly contested, saw the Rossoneri get off to a blistering start, with Samuel Ricci firing home the opener in the fourth minute. Going down a goal so early spurred Atalanta into action, and they relentlessly searched for the equalizer. Their persistence paid off in the 35th minute, courtesy of the Nigerian international.

Lookman, who has reclaimed his starting spot after a tough summer, collected a pass from Mario Pasalic inside the box and "smashed the ball into the roof of the net to make it 1-1." This stunning strike was his first goal in five months.

The 1-1 score held through the break, with the second half proving to be a much tighter affair, offering few clear-cut chances for either side. The final whistle confirmed the stalemate.

His goal is a massive relief for Lookman, who was recently urged to find his scoring boots by coach Ivan Juric. Following Atalanta's prior goal-less draw, Juric "called on Lookman to start scoring again." Now that the goal drought is over, the streaky forward will aim to build on this performance and find consistent goal-scoring form for Atalanta.