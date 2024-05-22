Lewandowski has revealed how Barcelona feel about Mbappe's move to Real Madrid

One of the most high-profile summer transfers will be the expected move of Kylian Mbappe from PSG to Real Madrid. It would seem that a player of such a class should strike fear into the opponents, but the latter do not attach such great importance to the Frenchman in the Spanish capital.

In any case, this is the opinion of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, who is confident that a lot will depend on the players of the "blaugrana" in face-to-face matches: