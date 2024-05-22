Lewandowski has revealed how Barcelona feel about Mbappe's move to Real Madrid
One of the most high-profile summer transfers will be the expected move of Kylian Mbappe from PSG to Real Madrid. It would seem that a player of such a class should strike fear into the opponents, but the latter do not attach such great importance to the Frenchman in the Spanish capital.
In any case, this is the opinion of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, who is confident that a lot will depend on the players of the "blaugrana" in face-to-face matches:
"It's not official yet, but it seems that all roads lead to Real. Fear? No, of course he's an incredible player, if he moves to Real it will be a very strong team.
But our mentality should be that no matter how good your players are, if we are a team and work together, we can beat you," the Polish striker told Marca.