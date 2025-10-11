Leipzig set price tag for Lukeba as French defender draws interest from Real Madrid and Premier League giants

Germans ready to sell defender at reduced price

Castello Lukeba has become the center of attention for several European powerhouses, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and even Real Madrid all expressing interest in the Frenchman.

The 22-year-old continues to impress with his performances in the Bundesliga, establishing himself as one of the continent’s most promising young defenders. According to the Daily Briefing, Liverpool scouts first took notice of Lukeba last summer, and their interest has only grown since then.

The French international’s contract includes a €90 million release clause, but Leipzig are reportedly willing to consider offers in the region of €60 million. The German club understands that this more realistic valuation could attract serious suitors.