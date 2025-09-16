RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lanús Hosts Fluminense in Sudamericana Quarterfinal

Football news

According to match previews, Lanús welcomes Fluminense on Tuesday night at the Estadio Ciudad de Lanús – Néstor Díaz Pérez for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals. The Argentine side is the last remaining representative from the country and aims to reach the semifinals for the second straight year.

Mauricio Pellegrino’s team arrives with renewed confidence after a 1-0 league win over Independiente Rivadavia, which helped bury the sting of a heavy defeat to Vélez and a Copa Argentina exit against Argentinos Juniors. Still, Lanús will have to cope with significant absences: Ronaldo Dejesús, Felipe Peña Biafore, Franco Watson, Ramiro Carrera and Juan Ramírez are all sidelined with injuries.

Despite the setbacks, the Granate relies on its strong home form and the momentum from eliminating Central Córdoba on penalties in the round of 16. Veteran Eduardo Salvio and playmaker Marcelino Moreno are expected to drive the attack alongside young striker Rodrigo Castillo.

Fluminense, meanwhile, has been inconsistent in the Brazilian league, with just one win in its last five outings, but continues to show its competitiveness in knockout competitions. Renato Portaluppi’s squad advanced past América de Cali with a 4-1 aggregate and also reached the Copa do Brasil semifinals after eliminating Bahia. With Thiago Silva anchoring the defense and Everaldo providing experience in attack, the Tricolor hopes to take an advantage back to the Maracanã.

