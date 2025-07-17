LAFC to Sign Canada’s Mathieu Choinière in Summer Return

Canadian midfielder Mathieu Choinière is set to return to Major League Soccer, this time with LAFC, after spending a year in Switzerland, according to The Athletic. The 26-year-old will join the Black and Gold during the summer transfer window opening July 24.

Choinière moved to Grasshopper Club Zürich from CF Montréal in August 2023 for a reported $1 million fee. He made 17 appearances in the Swiss Super League but did not fully establish himself. The transfer back to MLS comes just months after LAFC acquired a majority stake in Grasshopper, facilitating the move.

Choinière, who has 17 international caps with Canada, featured in the 2024 Gold Cup with three starts. As Canada prepares for the 2026 World Cup, the midfielder hopes to solidify his place next to Stephen Eustáquio in Jesse Marsch’s squad.

A Quebec native, Choinière rose through CF Montréal’s academy and debuted professionally in 2018. He logged 120 appearances (89 starts) over six and a half seasons, with 11 goals and three assists, earning back-to-back MLS All-Star honors in 2023 and 2024.

Entering midweek play, LAFC sits sixth in the Western Conference but holds games in hand due to Club World Cup commitments. Choinière’s addition aims to boost depth and quality in the midfield ahead of the playoff push.