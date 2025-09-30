LA Galaxy Face Toluca in Campeones Cup Clash for North American Supremacy

The 2025 Campeones Cup will deliver another cross-border showdown Wednesday night, according to MLSsoccer. At Dignity Health Sports Park, the LA Galaxy — reigning MLS Cup champions — host Toluca FC, winners of Mexico’s Campeón de Campeones. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT), with coverage on MLS Season Pass (Apple TV+) and TUDN.

Created in 2018, Campeones Cup pits the MLS Cup holder against the top Liga MX team from the previous season. Each league has won three of the six editions so far, with Tigres UANL the only two-time champion. Last year, Club América beat Columbus Crew on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Galaxy enter the match with pedigree but not momentum. Despite being the most decorated MLS Cup club, they sit bottom of the Western Conference and are already eliminated from postseason contention. Still, big names remain in the lineup: Marco Reus, Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and veteran defender Maya Yoshida. Their Leagues Cup third-place finish secured a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup berth.

Toluca, meanwhile, arrive in top form. Los Diablos Rojos beat América 3-1 to lift the Campeón de Campeones and currently lead the Liga MX Apertura standings with 25 points through 11 games. Under head coach Antonio Mohamed, Toluca thrive with a mix of talent and balance — Alexis Vega, Paulinho, Jesús Gallardo and Marcel Ruiz all stand out.

The seventh Campeones Cup will break the tie between MLS and Liga MX. With a trophy and continental pride at stake, Galaxy and Toluca are set to write the latest chapter in a rivalry that has become a staple of North American soccer.