LA Galaxy Clinch Concacaf Champions Cup Spot with Win Over Orlando

LA Galaxy booked a place in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup with a 2-1 victory over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup third-place match, according to MLS. The club, enduring one of its toughest regular seasons in years, found a much-needed boost as Marco Reus and Joseph Paintsil struck decisive goals at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Reus set the tone early in the 9th minute, converting from Gabriel Pec’s counterattack service. Orlando replied in the 60th minute when Martín Ojeda volleyed home a pass from Luis Muriel, but Galaxy restored their lead soon after. Paintsil fired from distance in the 67th minute, beating Pedro Gallese with what proved to be the winner.

Orlando came close on two other occasions, with Adrián Marín and Eduard Atuesta both denied by the woodwork. The Lions now must seek another path to the continental stage.

Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders had already qualified through their Leagues Cup campaigns, and Galaxy’s triumph added them to the list of MLS teams confirmed for 2026. More spots remain to be determined through league play, but for Los Angeles, the victory ensures that international competition is already part of next year’s calendar.