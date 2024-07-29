Kylian Mbappe has become the youngest owner of a football club in Europe

Real Madrid's new signing Kylian Mbappé has made a significant decision as his football activities extend beyond playing on the field.

According to Le Parisien, Mbappé has become the owner of Ligue 2 club Caen. The Mbappé family purchased a majority stake in the club for €20 million.

This makes Mbappé the youngest football club owner in Europe at just 25 years old.

In the previous Ligue 2 season, Caen finished in sixth place.

Previously, Caen was owned by the American asset management company Oaktree Capital Management, which also owns Inter Milan.

Caen is Mbappé's childhood club, where he took his first steps in football.