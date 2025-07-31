Keylor Navas Praises Pumas’ Mentality After Penalty Shootout Win

Keylor Navas, who has been on the spotlight ever since he arrived to Pumas, emerged as a key figure in the team's dramatic Leagues Cup victory over Orlando City, which ended 4-3 on penalties. Speaking after the match, the Costa Rican goalkeeper emphasized the team's fighting spirit, especially after conceding his first goal with the club early in the game.

“We showed character and determination. Even though we were trailing, we never gave up and managed to equalize. That’s something worth highlighting,” Navas told Apple TV.

He also spoke about his penalty save, which put the Mexicans ahead in the shootout, and credited the group effort in the shootout. “We had confidence. I stopped one, the guys converted theirs, and that’s what matters most—the teamwork,” he said.

Navas’ standout performance helped seal the win in what was his first big moment since joining the Mexican side. Universidad Nacional will now turn their focus to the next Leagues Cup clash, scheduled for Saturday against Atlanta United.