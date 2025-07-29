RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news

Jorge Campos Praises Keylor Navas Signing: "Exactly What Pumas Needed"

Football news Today, 21:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
Jorge Campos Praises Keylor Navas Signing: "Exactly What Pumas Needed" Jorge Campos Praises Keylor Navas Signing: "Exactly What Pumas Needed"

Keylor Navas’ move to Pumas has sent shockwaves through Liga MX, and club legend Jorge Campos didn’t hesitate to voice his approval. Speaking on Los Protagonistas, Campos hailed the Costa Rican goalkeeper as the club’s best signing in recent years.

“He’s a very complete, very sober goalkeeper,” Campos said, highlighting Navas' composure and experience. “He’s practical, elegant, and what he accomplished in Europe—few goalkeepers can say the same.”

Campos praised Navas’ debut, noting his clean sheet and command over the defense. “He’s the best signing Pumas has made in a long time. It used to be Ángel Correa, now it’s Keylor,” he said.

The former Mexico international believes the veteran keeper brings exactly what the team has lacked: leadership from the back. “It’s not easy to sign for Pumas. This was a great move by the club,” Campos added.

With years without a title weighing on the fans, Campos is hopeful: “It’s been a long time since we’ve won anything, but I think a leader has arrived. Pumas can compete for the championship now.”

Latest News
Sport Predictions
