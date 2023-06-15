Juventus is ready to sell two star players

Juventus will consider the sale of star players during the summer transfer window.

In particular, the club may say goodbye to winger Federico Chiesa and striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Turin club is open to offers for the Italian and Serbian, as reported by journalist Matteo Moretto.

Chiesa, 25, played 33 games last season, in which he scored four goals and gave six assists.

The 23-year-old Vlahovic scored 14 goals and gave four assists in 42 games last season.