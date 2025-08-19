Joselu does not want to return to Real, but plans to bid farewell at the Santiago Bernabéu
The hero of Real Madrid’s Champions League 2023-2024 campaign, Joselu, is currently enjoying life in Qatar, playing for the local club Al-Gharafa. At 35, however, the striker is starting to contemplate his next steps. And Joselu already has a plan in mind.
Details: Joselu admitted that an offer from Real Madrid to return would put him in an awkward position, but he has no desire to play in Spain again or to embark on a coaching career. However, he still has unfinished business with Los Blancos.
Quote: “It puts me in an awkward position. Basically, I’m ruling out a return to Spain. I also don’t want to be a coach. I’ve already had an enviable career. This summer I received offers from Spanish and European Champions League clubs, but my family and I are happy in Qatar.
When I decide to retire, it would be incredible to come to the Real Madrid stadium and receive a small farewell gesture. That would be a special moment for me, because this club is my life. It would be beautiful to step onto the pitch before a match and say goodbye to the Bernabéu,” Joselu told Marca in an interview.