Joselu does not want to return to Real, but plans to bid farewell at the Santiago Bernabéu

The hero of Real Madrid’s Champions League 2023-2024 campaign, Joselu, is currently enjoying life in Qatar, playing for the local club Al-Gharafa. At 35, however, the striker is starting to contemplate his next steps. And Joselu already has a plan in mind.

Details: Joselu admitted that an offer from Real Madrid to return would put him in an awkward position, but he has no desire to play in Spain again or to embark on a coaching career. However, he still has unfinished business with Los Blancos.