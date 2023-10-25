Jon Jones has sustained an injury and will miss the title defense at UFC 295

Jon Jones has suffered an injury two weeks before his heavyweight title defense at UFC 295 against Stipe Miocic, reports The Independent.

The fight scheduled for November 11 in New York will not take place, as it has been planned, due to Jones’ serious injury during sparring. UFC President Dana White confirmed the news.

"Jon Jones was training and got injured. He tore the tendon that connects the rib cage to the bone. He will require surgery, and he's out," he stated.

In the second most significant bout at UFC 295, the "interim" heavyweight title will be contested by Russian Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) and British fighter Tom Aspinall (13-3). It is currently unknown whether Miocic was offered a fight against either of them.

The new main event of the show will be a bout for the vacant light heavyweight title (up to 93 kg) between Czech fighter Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) and Brazilian Alex Pereira (8-2), who has been previously in the main event.