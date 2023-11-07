James Harden has returned to the hardwood and making his debut for the Clippers

RU RU NG NG
Basketball news Yesterday, 13:23
Steven Perez
On the night from Monday, November 6th to Tuesday, November 7th, the Clippers faced the New York Knicks on the road. Los Angeles suffered a defeat with a score of 97-111.

However, in this contest, James Harden returned to the court and made his debut for his new team. James spent 31 minutes on the court, amassing 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 6 assists. This marked Harden's first match of the new season.

He also commented on his return, expressing a sense of unfamiliarity.

"I felt a bit peculiar. I had no preseason games, no chance to partake in a full training camp, none of that. I tried to rely on my basketball instincts and what I've been doing for the past few years.

I just stepped onto the court, played basketball, attempted to read the game, and simplify things for everyone else," the basketball player stated in an ESPN commentary.

In January 2021, as a result of a four-team trade agreement, the star guard moved from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets, with the deal also involving the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. On February 10, 2022, it was announced that James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in a two-way trade between the franchises. He was later traded from Philadelphia to the Clippers.

