It's Insane: Michelle Alozie Hails FIFPRO World XI Nomination

Super Falcons star thanks teammates after being the only Nigerian named among world’s best 25 players

Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie has called her nomination for the 2023 FIFPRO Women's World XI "insane." The Houston Dash star is the only Nigerian selected for the prestigious 25-player shortlist, a peer-voted award that recognizes the world's best players.

Alozie, whose inclusion follows a successful year for the Nigerian national team, expressed both disbelief and gratitude during a live TikTok session. She was quick to credit her teammates for making the recognition possible.

"It’s insane," Alozie stated. “There are amazing people on that list. Obviously, without the Super Falcons and how we performed at WAFCON, I wouldn't be on that list. So, shoutout to the Super Falcons crew.”

Her nomination comes after a phenomenal year where she played a key role in Nigeria winning their 10th WAFCON title. This honor, voted on by professional players worldwide, highlights her consistent performances for both the Super Falcons and her club, the Houston Dash, in the NWSL.