Italian clubs set an anti-record in European competitions

Three Italian clubs reached the finals of the European soccer cups this season and all three lost in the decisive matches.

"Inter lost 0-1 to Manchester City in the Champions League final, Roma lost on penalties to Sevilla in the Europa League final and Fiorentina lost 1-2 to West Ham in the Conference League final.

This was the first time in European Cup history when three teams from the same country lost in the finals.

It is worth noting that Manchester City managed to win the Champions League for the first time in its history.