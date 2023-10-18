It is known which transfer became the most shocking in the history of football
The transfer of Luis Figo from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000 was considered the most shocking in the history of football according to FourFourTwo magazine.
In the second place, you have the transfer of Sol Campbell from Tottenham to Arsenal in 2001. The top three is rounded out by the transfer of Neymar in 2017 from Barcelona to PSG for 22 million euros.
The top 20 shocking transfers according to FourFourTwo:
- Luis Figo, from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000.
- Sol Campbell, from Tottenham to Arsenal in 2001.
- Neymar, from Barcelona to PSG in 2017.
- Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano, from Corinthians to West Ham in 2006.
- Eric Cantona, from Leeds to Manchester United in 1992.
- Roberto Baggio, from Fiorentina to Juventus in 1990.
- Kevin Keegan, from Hamburg to Southampton in 1980.
- Luther Blissett, from Watford to Milan in 1983.
- Andy Cole, from Newcastle to Manchester United in 1995.
- Ricardo Villa and Osvaldo Ardiles, from Racing and Huracán to Tottenham in 1978.
- Mo Johnston, from Nantes to Rangers in 1989.
- Allan Simonsen, from Barcelona to Charlton in 1982.
- Robinho, from Real Madrid to Manchester City in 2008.
- Fernando Torres, from Liverpool to Chelsea in 2011.
- Johan Cruyff, from Ajax to Feyenoord in 1983.
- Carlos Tevez, from Manchester United to Manchester City in 2009.
- Cristiano Ronaldo, from Real Madrid to Juventus in 2018.
- Robin van Persie, from Arsenal to Manchester United in 2012.
- Andreas Moller, from Borussia Dortmund to Schalke in 2000.
- David Beckham, from Real Madrid to Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007.
