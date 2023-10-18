It is known which transfer became the most shocking in the history of football

The transfer of Luis Figo from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000 was considered the most shocking in the history of football according to FourFourTwo magazine.

In the second place, you have the transfer of Sol Campbell from Tottenham to Arsenal in 2001. The top three is rounded out by the transfer of Neymar in 2017 from Barcelona to PSG for 22 million euros.

The top 20 shocking transfers according to FourFourTwo: