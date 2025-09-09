It can't get any worse. European champion Santos lands in a shameful anti-ranking
Less than ten years after his triumph.
In 2016, Portuguese coach Fernando Santos led his native national team to European glory. Since then, he's had a few adventures—including stints with the Poland national team and Turkish side Beşiktaş. But his latest job turned out to be a complete disaster. In fact, it went so poorly that he has now found himself among the worst in the business.
Details: After his spell with the Azerbaijan national team, Santos ended up tied for 9th–11th place among coaches with the lowest average points per match. Sharing the table with him are such managerial heavyweights as Turkey's Engin Firat for his time with Moldova and Sweden's Hans Backe during his tenure with Finland.
Coaches with the lowest average points per match in UEFA zone (minimum 10 matches)
- 0.04 points per match — Pierangelo Manzaroli (San Marino national team, 2014–2017, 25 matches)
- 0.05 — Martin Stocklasa (Liechtenstein national team, 2021–2023, 21)
- 0.05 — Jógvan Martin Olsen (Faroe Islands national team, 2005–2008, 20)
- 0.06 — Giampaolo Mazza (San Marino national team, 1998–2013, 85)
- 0.06 — Franco Varrella (San Marino national team, 2018–2021, 36)
- 0.06 — Jeff Wood (Gibraltar national team, 2015–2018, 17)
- 0.10 — Fabrizio Costantini (San Marino national team, 2021–2023, 20)
- 0.15 — Allan Simonsen (Luxembourg national team, 2001–2004, 27)
- 0.18 — Fernando Santos (Azerbaijan national team, 2024–2025, 11)
- 0.18 — Engin Firat (Moldova national team, 2019–2020, 11)
- 0.18 — Hans Backe (Finland national team, 2016, 11)