Independiente Face Must-Win Battle Against Universidad de Chile

Independiente will host Universidad de Chile on Wednesday, August 20, at the Libertadores de América-Ricardo Enrique Bochini Stadium for the second leg of the 2025 Copa Sudamericana round of 16. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. local time.

The Argentine side trails 1-0 after losing the first leg in Santiago, a result that leaves them with no margin for error. A one-goal win would force penalties, while a two-goal margin or greater would secure direct passage to the quarterfinals.

Independiente enter the match under significant pressure. They have not won since June 29 and are winless in seven games. Last weekend they fell to Vélez in the Clausura, where they sit bottom of Group B with just two points. The team also exited the Copa Argentina against Belgrano. Coach Julio Vaccari has yet to replicate the promising form of the first half of the year, and elimination from the Sudamericana would leave the club without its main target for 2025.

Universidad de Chile, managed by Argentine Gustavo Álvarez, advanced to this stage after defeating Guaraní in the playoff round with a 6-2 aggregate. In domestic play, the club sits second behind Coquimbo with 38 points but suffered a 3-1 loss to Audax Italiano last weekend. Their roster features several Argentine players, including Franco Calderón, Felipe Salomoni, Leandro Fernández, Lucas Di Yorio, and Rodrigo Contreras.

The winner will advance to face either Alianza Lima or Universidad Católica of Ecuador in the quarterfinals, with the Peruvian side holding a 2-0 advantage from the first leg.