Ibrahimovic spoke about football players going to Saudi Arabia

Legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke to reporters about players who are moving to Saudi Arabia.

Some players should end their careers on the big stage so they are remembered for their talent and not just the fortune they earned, according to the former AC Milan forward and a number of other high-profile clubs.

“Training and recognition come from talent and that's what players want to be remembered for.

Certain players who reach a high level must finish their career at that height without descending to a lower level. However, some players may want the opportunity to earn a larger amount of money based on their own financial needs," he said.

Recall that Ibrahimovic ended his football career in June 2023.

Last winter, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia, after which dozens of star football players moved to this country last summer.